C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
Sports

RSPL broadcast pulled

April 28, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Title sponsors of Jamaica’s top-flight football league, Red Stripe, says it’s pulling broadcast coverage of the league’s matches due to ongoing issues with the clubs’ association.

There will be no live broadcasts until further notice.

The league currently is at the second leg of its quarterfinals.

A Red Stripe spokesperson says it will resume coverage when the association resolves its issues.

On Monday, Montego Bay United played with uniforms without the Red Bay logo.

Red Stripe says it remains committed to the league and local football.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: