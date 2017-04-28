C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

Rugby: National team ‘has to be the right mix’

April 27, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman joins Bermuda, USA South and 2016 champions Mexico in the North Zone division of the 2017 Rugby Americas North Championships.

Cayman will play three games as pool play takes place between 22nd April  and  1st July.

Coach Garry Southway says the team they’ve selected is ‘the right mix of players for the game plan they have want to execute’.

This is Cayman Rugby’s first time on the international stage in 2017,  as they returned to the pitch earlier this month for an exhibition versus Cayman Selects, while their last international game was in last years Americas North Championship tournament in July of 2016, losing to eventual champions Mexico 34-24.

Cayman’s first game is against USA South on May 15th. The roster will be officially named this Sunday. Cayman’s 3rd and only home game will be Saturday, 17th June  versus Mexico at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: