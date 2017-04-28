Rugby: National team ‘has to be the right mix’

Cayman joins Bermuda, USA South and 2016 champions Mexico in the North Zone division of the 2017 Rugby Americas North Championships.

Cayman will play three games as pool play takes place between 22nd April and 1st July.

Coach Garry Southway says the team they’ve selected is ‘the right mix of players for the game plan they have want to execute’.

This is Cayman Rugby’s first time on the international stage in 2017, as they returned to the pitch earlier this month for an exhibition versus Cayman Selects, while their last international game was in last years Americas North Championship tournament in July of 2016, losing to eventual champions Mexico 34-24.

Cayman’s first game is against USA South on May 15th. The roster will be officially named this Sunday. Cayman’s 3rd and only home game will be Saturday, 17th June versus Mexico at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

