Rugby: Under-16’s head to England

April 5, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Under-16’s will head to Northern England to play a series of games in Cumbria this week.

The team will play three games, 9 April versus KO Macclesfield Rugby Club, 10 April versus Durham City RFC , and 11 April versus Wharfedale Rugby.

Coach Edward Westin added the head of rugby at Sedbergh School where they will be staying is also with the England Under-16 coach, and will be running the first training session with the team as well as scouting the potential within the squad.

