Rundown 2017 soon come!

Living in the Cayman Islands today is fascinating in every way and with Rundown 2017 ready to go for another satirical year in comedy organisers and cast are gearing up for the stage.

Director at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation CNCF Henry Muttoo said this year’s show is all about challenging political dialogue often heard in the community throughout the year and said despite working with a script things change to match the climate.

“Obviously shows like these are organic it’s not a script that has been written and produced before when you are creating a new piece of work things change and they change quite rapidly in the build up process,” Mr. Muttoo explained.

The first performance will take place in Grand Cayman Thursday (27 April) at the Harquail Theatre.

