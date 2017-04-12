Sailing: McDermott, Rankine at the RBDF

There were 14 sailors in total competing with 12 male and 2 female at the RBDF Youth Laser Nationals in Nassau, Bahamas.

Cayman’s Andreas McDermott started out in first place after day one, but coach Raphael Harvey said conditions were light and shift on the second day, overall McDermott sailed himself to 5th place.

For the girls, it was Allena Rankine representing Cayman, again one of only two girls in the competition, Rankine, placed first on day one, and at the end of day two, she was able to capture 2nd overall.

