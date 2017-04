For a second time in about a week, a fisherman finds a mutilated Eagle Ray carcass.

This time, the grisly find was in Bodden Town.

Photos show the rotting carcass with its pectoral fins hacked off in a similar fashion to the mutilated Eagle Ray found 31 March in East End.

This Eagle Ray, locally known as a ‘choo-choo’ was found Thursday (6 April) morning and reported to the Department of Environment.

