Security company seeking vests for officers

April 13, 2017
Mario Grey
Following the shooting of a Security Guard in an armoured truck robbery attempt at Foster’s Food Fair, one security company is taking strides to improve the safety of their officers.

Cayman Security Services have confirmed Thursday (13 April) they are issuing paperwork to the Royal Cayman Islands Police service to request bullet proof vests for their employees.

Company owner Vearon Hamilton said the “licensed vests” are needed to protect his security officers in light of the recent shootings and his security officer Christopher Bainbridge is happy with his employer’s move.

“Cayman Security Services company our boss has decided to apply for the licensed vest because he wants to see his security more protected because of what’s happening today in Cayman it’s different from before so we are seeing more crimes now so that’s why I think it is a good idea,” Mr. Bainbridge said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

