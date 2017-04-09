Shot security guard stable after robbery

A 51-year-old security guard shot twice in Saturday’s (8 April) armed robbery of an armored vehicle is in stable condition, according to police.

Police also confirm a quantity of cash was taken in the robbery, which occured around 7 p.m. near the airport Foster’s Food Fair.

The security guard was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital. A second guard injured in the incident has been discharged.

No arrests have been made.

It marks the fourth shooting in Cayman this year.

