Shot security guard stable after robbery

- A 51-year-old security guard shot twice in Saturday’s (8 April) armed robbery of an armored vehicle is in stable condition, according to police.
Police also confirm a quantity of cash was taken in the robbery, which occured around 7 p.m. near the airport Foster’s Food Fair.
The security guard was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital. A second guard injured in the incident has been discharged.
No arrests have been made.
It marks the fourth shooting in Cayman this year.
