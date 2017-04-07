Solomon calls pension changes ‘ethically and financially wrong’

George Town West candidate Ellio Solomon told Cayman 27 he aims to reverse pension law changes that prevent expats from accessing pensions until age 65.

Mr. Solomon said many workers who came to the islands with the understanding they could take their pension refund with them when they move on are facing a tough choice: stay and lose that cash until they are 65 or leave by the end of 2017 to get the refund in two years time.

“I definitely don’t support the changes that I’ve seen coming from the government in terms of saying these persons will not be allowed to get their pension back,” said the former MLA. “Especially those who came here under a sort of understanding that they be paying for their pension, and be able to get it back after a period of time, I think its just ethically wrong and financially wrong.”

Mr. Solomon said his ‘pension for property’ amendment back in 2011 helped nearly 1,000 families buy or build homes, and is directly responsible for injecting more than $140 million into the economy.

Mr. Solomon is facing Independents Denny Warren, CDP candidate Jonathan Piercy, and Progressive David Wight in the constituency of George Town West.

