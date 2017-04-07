Students perform at NCFA 2017

Students from 12 different schools converged on Thursday (6 April) at Red Bay Church of God for the 35th annual National Children’s Festival of the Arts.

The event was centred around speech and drama for students at the key stage two level where students from as much as 12 different schools on island listened out for their names and the results of their performances which was ranked in gold silver and bronze.

Organiser Nicki Samuels said grading the dramatic and musical performances for students at the Key Stage two level is not as simple as one may think.

“At this age group we are looking at not that they have just rehearsed their lines at a junior level but their facial expressions the musicality that they’re actually connected with the piece, connecting with their audience telling a story not just rehearsing their lines and we’ve seen that here,” Mrs. Samuels said.

Bethany Hawkins from the Cayman International School received gold for the speech “My elephant is missing” while Truth For Youth student Gabriella Quincoces received gold for her solo speech “Like a puzzle”.

Many other students also took home gold for their performances.

The adjudicators were Ms. Rita Estevanovich and Ms. Jessica Jackson and the students who performed were all years four to six students.

