Police Sunday (16 April) arrested a 29-year-old George Town man in connection with the 8 April shooting and armoured truck robbery outside the Foster’s Food Fair airport location.

The man was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm, according to an R.C.I.P.S press release.

He remains in police custody.

Two men robbed the truck and shot a security guard twice in the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print