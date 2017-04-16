Swimming: 13 and counting for Cayman

Cayman swimmers are off to an incredible start at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships in Nassau, winning 13 total medals on the first day of competition including gold medals from both Lauren Hew and Corey Frederick-Westerborg, 3 silver medals and 8 bronze medals.
Below are all of the results from day one:
|
|APRIL 15th – DAY ONE – FINALS
|800m Freestyle
|NAME
|PRELIMS
|FINAL TIME
|13-14
|Ria Plunkett
|9.37.28
|9.40.82
|BRONZE
|15-17
|Sam Bailey
|9.45.11
|9.38.88
|BRONZE
|1500m Freestyle
|13-14
|Zachary Moore
|17.36.99
|17.23.61
|SILVER
|15-17
|John Bodden
|16.45.66
|16.46.33
|BRONZE
|Alex Dakers
|17.12.30
|17.07.15
|6TH
|200m Breaststroke
|NAME
|PRELIMS
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Female
|Stephanie Royston
|3.07.86
|3.11.22
|8TH
|Male
|Corey Frederick-Westerborg
|2.46.30
|2.45.48
|5TH
|13-14
|Female
|Sabine Ellison
|2.49.98
|2.50.27
|BRONZE
|15-17
|Female
|Ella Plunkett
|2.55.30
|2.58.25
|6TH
|50m Backstroke
|NAME
|PRELIMS
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Female
|Avery Lambert
|33.5
|32.97
|BRONZE
|Sophie Ackerley
|34.12
|34.91
|8TH
|13-14
|Female
|Alison Jackson
|32.12
|1.93
|5TH
|Male
|Zacharay Moore
|29.77
|29.21
|BRONZE
|15-17
|Female
|Lauren Hew
|30.7
|30.53
|GOLD
|Ella Plunkett
|32.22
|32.18
|8TH
|100M Butterfly
|NAME
|PRELIMS
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Female
|Stephanie Royston
|1.11.75
|1.12.17
|7TH
|Male
|Corey Frederick-Westerborg
|1.04.51
|1.04.69
|GOLD
|15-17
|Female
|Lauren Hew
|1.06.08
|1.05.52
|BRONZE
|4x100m Freestyle Relay
|NAME
|PRELIMS
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Female
|Avery Lambert
|4.20.44
|SILVER
|Stepahine Royston
|Raya Embury-Brown
|Kyra Rabess
|Male
|Corey Frederick-Westerborg
|4.19.20
|6th
|Stefano Bonati
|Jackson Hayward-Crouch
|Finn Bishop
|13-14
|Female
|Ria Plunkett
|4.12.00
|BRONZE
|Emily Link
|Sabine Ellison
|Alison Jackson
|Male
|Zachary Moore
|3.59.23
|6TH
|Jordan Crooks
|Ethan Smith
|Jake Bailey
|15-17
|Female
|Lauren Hew
|4.05.29
|SILVER
|Samantha Bailey
|Sarah Jackson
|Ella Plunkett
|Male
|Jonathan Key
|3.41.51
|6TH
|Eddie Weber
|Rory Barrett
|John Bodden
|MEDAL TABLE
|INDIVIDUAL
|MEDLEY
|TOTAL
|Gold
|2
|2
|Silver
|1
|2
|3
|Bronze
|7
|1
|8
|13
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.