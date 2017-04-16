C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: 13 and counting for Cayman

April 16, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman swimmers are off to an incredible start at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships in Nassau, winning 13 total medals on the first day of competition including gold medals from both Lauren Hew and Corey Frederick-Westerborg, 3 silver medals and 8 bronze medals.

Below are all of the results from day one:

 
APRIL 15th – DAY ONE – FINALS
800m Freestyle NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME
13-14 Ria Plunkett 9.37.28 9.40.82 BRONZE
15-17 Sam Bailey 9.45.11 9.38.88 BRONZE
1500m Freestyle
13-14 Zachary Moore 17.36.99 17.23.61 SILVER
15-17 John Bodden 16.45.66 16.46.33 BRONZE
Alex Dakers 17.12.30 17.07.15 6TH
200m Breaststroke NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME
11.-12
Female Stephanie Royston 3.07.86 3.11.22 8TH
Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 2.46.30 2.45.48 5TH
13-14
Female Sabine Ellison 2.49.98 2.50.27 BRONZE
15-17
Female Ella Plunkett 2.55.30 2.58.25 6TH
50m Backstroke NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME
11.-12
Female Avery Lambert 33.5 32.97 BRONZE
Sophie Ackerley 34.12 34.91 8TH
13-14
Female Alison Jackson 32.12 1.93 5TH
Male Zacharay Moore 29.77 29.21 BRONZE
15-17
Female Lauren Hew 30.7 30.53 GOLD
Ella Plunkett 32.22 32.18 8TH
100M Butterfly NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME
11.-12
Female Stephanie Royston 1.11.75 1.12.17 7TH
Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 1.04.51 1.04.69 GOLD
15-17
Female Lauren Hew 1.06.08 1.05.52 BRONZE
4x100m Freestyle Relay NAME PRELIMS FINAL TIME
11.-12
Female Avery Lambert 4.20.44 SILVER
Stepahine Royston
Raya Embury-Brown
Kyra Rabess
Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 4.19.20 6th
Stefano Bonati
Jackson Hayward-Crouch
Finn Bishop
13-14
Female Ria Plunkett 4.12.00 BRONZE
Emily Link
Sabine Ellison
Alison Jackson
Male Zachary Moore 3.59.23 6TH
Jordan Crooks
Ethan Smith
Jake Bailey
15-17
Female Lauren Hew 4.05.29 SILVER
Samantha Bailey
Sarah Jackson
Ella Plunkett
Male Jonathan Key 3.41.51 6TH
Eddie Weber
Rory Barrett
John Bodden
MEDAL TABLE INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY TOTAL
Gold 2 2
Silver 1 2 3
Bronze 7 1 8
13

