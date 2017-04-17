Swimming: 2 days, 25 medals

Cayman swimmers are tearing it up at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships, adding to their 13 medal performance from day one with 12 more medals on day two, this time with 6 gold, 5 silver and 1 bronze, giving them 25 medals in total.
Cayman now has 8 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals for the entire CARIFTA Championships with two more days of competition to go.
Here are all the winners from day two:
50m Butterfly
11-12 Boys Corey Frederick-Westerborg SILVER
100m Backstroke
11-12 Girls Avery Lambert GOLD
15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD
100m Backstroke
11-12 Girls Avery Lambert GOLD
15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD
200m Freestyle
11-12 Girls Avery Lambert SILVER
11-12 Boys Corey Frederick-Westerborg GOLD
13-14 Girls Alison Jackson GOLD
13-14 Boys Zachary Moore SILVER
15-17 Girls Lauren Hew GOLD
400M IM
11-12 Girls Avery Lambert SILVER
13-14 Girls Sabine Ellison SILVER
15-17 Boys Eddie Weber tied BRONZE
4 X 100M MEDLEY RELAY
11-12 Girls: Avery Lambert, Sophie Ellison, Stephanie Royston, Raya Embury-Brown GOLD
Here are all the times and results from day two:
|APRIL 16 – DAY TWO – PRELIMS
|200M Freestyle
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Female
|Avery Lambert
|2.15.27
|2.13.88
|SILVER
|Male
|Corey Frederick-Westerborg
|2.10.35
|2.08.96
|GOLD
|13-14
|Female
|Ria Plunkett
|2.15.27
|2.14.51
|4TH
|Alison Jackson
|2.14.31
|2.11.57
|GOLD
|Male
|Zachary Moore
|2.06.07
|2.03.95
|SILVER
|15-17
|Female
|Lauren Hew
|2.11.70
|2.05.98
|GOLD
|Samantha Bailey
|2.13.96
|2.15.61
|8TH
|Male
|Eddie Weber
|2.00.04
|50M Butterfly
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Male
|Corey Frederick-Westerborg
|29.26
|28.81
|SILVER
|100M Backstroke
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Female
|Avery Lambert
|1.13.07
|1.11.63
|GOLD
|13-14
|Female
|Alison Jackson
|1.12.13
|1.11.59
|7TH
|Male
|Zachary Moore
|1.05.07
|1.05.55
|5TH
|15-17
|Female
|Lauren Hew
|1.05.94
|1.05.98
|GOLD
|400M IM
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Female
|Stephanie Royston
|5.43.74
|5.38.01
|4TH
|Avery Lambert
|5.49.71
|5.28.72
|SILVER
|Male
|Finn Bishop
|5.33.60
|5.32.90
|7TH
|Jackson Haywood-Crouch
|5.46.90
|5.49.05
|11TH
|13-14
|Female
|Ria Plunkett
|5.23.13
|5.33.52
|7TH
|Sabine Ellison
|5.26.79
|5.20.51
|SILVER
|Male
|Jake Bailey
|5.20.76
|5.12.97
|7TH
|15-17
|Female
|Samantha Bailey
|5.14.07
|5.19.72
|4TH
|Male
|John Bodden
|4.51.81
|5.05.71
|10TH
|Eddie Weber
|4.57.82
|4.49.19.
|TIED BRONZE
|4 x 100M Medley Relay
|NAME
|SEED TIME
|FINAL TIME
|11.-12
|Female
|Avery Lambert
|4.55.03
|GOLD
|Sophie Ellison
|Stephanie Royston
|Raya Embury-Brown
|Male
|Stefano Bonati
|4.52.04
|6TH
|Corey Frederick-Westerborg
|Finn Bishop
|Jackson Haywood-Crouch
|13-14
|Female
|Emily Link
|4.42.95
|4TH
|Sabine Ellison
|Holly Stradling
|Alison Jackson
|Male
|Zachary Moore
|4.41.44
|7TH
|Jake Bailey
|Jordan Crooks
|Ethan Smith
|15-17
|Female
|Lauren Hew
|4.41.70
|5TH
|Ella Plunkett
|Samantha Bailey
|Sarah Jackson
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.