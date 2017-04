Cayman has swam to four medals at this evening at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships.

In the girls 13-14 , Ria Plunkett has won a bronze medal in the 800 meters, while Samantha Bailey has also won bronze in the girls 15-17 800 meters. Zachary Moore has won silver in the boys 13-14 1500 meters and John Bodden has won bronze in the boys 15-17 1500 meters.

