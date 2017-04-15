C3 Pure Fibre
Swimming: Day One CARIFTA update

April 15, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Thirteen of Cayman’s swimmers have advanced to the finals of their respective events at the 2017 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Nassau, Bahamas. Ria Plunkett, John Bodden and Alex Dakers will swim in the 800m and 1500m timed finals this evening. Below is a complete list of results so far:
APRIL 15 – DAY ONE – PRELIMS
800m Freestyle NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME Q
13-14 Ria Plunkett 9.37.28 Q
15-17 Sam Bailey 9.45.11 9.38.88
1500m Freestyle
13-14 Zachary Moore 17.36.99 17.23.61
15-17 John Bodden 16.45.66 Q
Alex Dakers 17.12.30 Q
200m Breaststroke NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME Q
11.-12
Female Sophie Ellison 3.06.26 3.09.52
Stephanie Royston 3.06.48 3.07.86 Q
Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 2.48.44 2.46.30 Q
Jackson Haywood-Crouch 3.00.32
13-14
Female Sabine Ellison 2.53.26 2.49.98 Q
15-17
Female Ella Plunkett 2.49.85 2.55.30 Q
50m Backstroke NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME Q
11.-12
Female Avery Lambert 33.52 33.5 Q
Sophie Ackerley 36.58 34.12 Q
Male Stefano Bonati 35.98 35.56
Ethan Smith 37.41 33.87
13-14
Female Alison Jackson 31.85 32.12 Q
Emily Link 33.87 33.28
Male Zacharay Moore 29.28 29.77 Q
Jordan Crooks 29.68 31.5
15-17
Female Lauren Hew 29.46 30.7 Q
Ella Plunkett 31.17 32.22 Q
Male Liam Henry 31.89 30.24
100M Butterfly NAME SEED TIME FINAL TIME Q
11.-12
Female Stephanie Royston 1.13.56 1.11.75 Q
Allyson Belfonte 1.15.42 1.15.81
Male Corey Frederick-Westerborg 1.07.42 1.04.51 Q
Finn Bishop 1.15.20 1.10.94
13-14
Female Alison Jackson 1.11.76 1.12.47
Holly Stradling 1.11.93 1.12.63
Male Jordan Crooks 1.04.01 1.04.34
Jake Bailey 1.07.63 1.05.18
15-17
Female Lauren Hew 1.08.83 1.06.08 Q
Sarah Jackson 1.11.51 1.10.88
Male Rory Barrett 59.51 1.00.24

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

