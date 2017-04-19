C3 Pure Fibre
Teens, 23-year-old charged for October Brac brawl

April 18, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Three men, including two teenagers, now face charges after a bar brawl that left a 77-year-old man nursing broken bones.

A 17 and 19-year old, both of Cayman Brac, were charged along with a 23-year-old George Town man for the incident.

They face charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The attack occurred on 17th October  at the Coral Island Club bar.

The 77-year-old man was beaten and sustained a broken wrist and broken finger.

The men will appear in court on Cayman Brac on April 27th.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

