In round three of the PWC Junior Tennis Circuit, Phin Ellison defeated Jake Fagan in the under-10 division, while Jakub Neveril won his third under-14 division tournament, defeating Alex Priestly.

Harrison Clough knocked off Jade Wilkinson in the under-18 division.

Round four of the PWC Junior Tennis Circuit takes place 19th to 21st May at the Ritz Tennis Centre.

