New York Giants defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie says he will never forget the day he was drafted almost 10 years ago by the Arizona Cardinals, as he recalls the moments leading up to his named being called with Cayman 27.

Rodgers-Cromartie also says the Cleveland Browns could go a number of ways and offers a prediction for the number one selection in tomorrow’s night NFL Draft.

Rodgers-Cromartie along with teammate Landon Collins, Carolina Panthers Darrel Young and Dallas Cowboys’ Brice Butler and 150 of their friends are hosting a draft party tomorrow evening at The Marriott, a ticketed event that is open to the public.

