The Auditor’s Oversight Authority (AOA) and the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants (CIIPA) recently signed what some say is a historic Memorandum of Understanding meant to save money and streamline the respective organisations’ audits.

CIIPA Chief Executive Officer Sharee Ebanks joins Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo live on set to talk about what these changes mean and how they can impact those in the industry.

