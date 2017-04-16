Cayman’s Lacee Barnes has won a gold medal in the U-20 girls shot put with a throw of 13.06 meters at the 2017 CARIFTA Games in Curacao. Cayman now has 3 medals in total, including a bronze won by Dominic Dyer and a silver won by Jamal Walton.
Track and Field: Barnes wins gold
April 16, 2017
1 Min Read
Jordan Armenise
