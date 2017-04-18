Cayman’s Track and Field team will head home with 6 medals this year after competing at the 2017 CARIFTA Track and Field Championships in Curacao. Dominic Dyer won gold in the U-20 boys 5000 meters and bronze in the 1500 meters, while Jamal Walton won gold in the U-20 boys 200 meters and silver in the U-20 boys 400 meters. Lacee Barnes won gold in the girls U-20 shot put and Rasheem Brown won silver in the boys U-18 110 meter hurdles.
Track and Field: Cayman finishes with 6 medals
April 18, 2017
1 Min Read
