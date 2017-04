One of Cayman’s premier athletic events of the year may not be happening in 2017.

The Cayman Invitational, organized by Track & Field Technical Director Cydonie Mothersill, is not scheduled on the Truman Bodden Sports Complex’s itinerary of events for the month of May.

Multiple attempts by Cayman 27 to reach Mothersill were not returned.

