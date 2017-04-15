Track and Field: Dyer wins bronze, Walton 4th, Barnes 9th

Cayman’s Dominic Dyer has won bronze at the 2017 CARIFTA Games in the U-20 boys 1500 meter with a time of 3:59.33

Here are the results of all the participants in the top 5:

1 Colley, Ackeen JAM 3:55.83 2 Headecker, Anfernee GUY 3:58.22 3 Dyer, Dominic CAY 3:59.33 4 Salmon, Shemar JAM 4:00.04 5 St Jean, Kalique ANT 4:08.89 Cayman's Jamal Walton has finished 4th in the boys U-20 400 meter finals: 1 Prevot, Loic French Guiana 48.42 2 King, Kashief Tri & Tob 48.24 3 St Clair, Joshua Tri & Tob 48.27 4 Walton, Jamal Cayman Islands 47.72 5 Morris, Dashawn Jamaica 47.48 6 Taylor, Christopher Jamaica 47.21 7 Angela, Ramsey Curacao 48.43 8 Jones, Johnathan Barbados 48.16

Cayman's Lacee Barnes has finished 9th in the U-20 girls discus finals, here are the results:

1 Lucien, Amber Saint Lucia 2 Hanna, Tiffany Bahamas 3 Bailey, Gabrielle Jamaica 4 Blackman, Kieanne Tri & Tob 5 Halstead, Kemisha Curacao 6 Derosa, Tiara Bermuda 7 Richards, Fiona Jamaica 8 Bannais, Adelaide Martinique 9 Barnes, Lacee Cayman Islands 10 Harris, Laquell Bahamas Cayman's Lamar Reid has finished 11th in the U-18 boys long jump finals flight #2

1 Erasmus, Luis Aimar Aruba 2 Wilson, Terrol Jamaica 3 Antoine, Jaydon Tri & Tob 4 Noble, Sheldon A & B 5 Wills, Safin Jamaica 6 Miller, Shaun Bahamas 7 Hypolite, Leon Dominica 8 Callender, Ondre Barbados 9 Ogarro, Taeco A & B 10 Dill, Mikal Bermuda 11 Reid, Lamar Cayman Islands Cayman's Jevon Christian Watler finished 8th in the U-18 boys long jump finals flight #1

1 Bernabela, Jaden Curacao 2 Salomé, Lou-Emmanuel Guadeloupe 3 Whymns, Denvaughn Bahamas 4 Aurelise, Deve French Guiana 5 Browne, Dimetre St Kitts & Nev. 6 Joseph, Korie Grenada 7 Browne, Tremaine Guyan 8 Watler-Christian, Jevon Cayman Islands 9 Jean, Andreson Anguilla 10 Cruickshank, Aaron Tri & Tob

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

