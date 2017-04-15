C3 Pure Fibre
Track and Field: Dyer wins bronze, Walton 4th, Barnes 9th

April 15, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Dominic Dyer has won bronze at the 2017 CARIFTA Games in the U-20 boys 1500 meter with a time of 3:59.33

Here are the results of all the participants in the top 5:

                                                         
  1 Colley, Ackeen               JAM                    3:55.83
  2 Headecker, Anfernee          GUY                    3:58.22
  3 Dyer, Dominic                CAY                    3:59.33
  4 Salmon, Shemar               JAM                    4:00.04
  5 St Jean, Kalique             ANT                    4:08.89

Cayman's Jamal Walton has finished 4th in the boys U-20 400 meter finals:
  1  Prevot, Loic                     French Guiana         48.42 
  2  King, Kashief                    Tri & Tob             48.24 
  3  St Clair, Joshua                 Tri & Tob             48.27 
  4  Walton, Jamal                    Cayman Islands        47.72 
  5  Morris, Dashawn                  Jamaica               47.48 
  6  Taylor, Christopher              Jamaica               47.21 
  7  Angela, Ramsey                   Curacao               48.43 
  8  Jones, Johnathan                 Barbados              48.16
Cayman's Lacee Barnes has finished 9th in the U-20 girls discus finals, here are the results:
  1  Lucien, Amber                    Saint Lucia                 
  2  Hanna, Tiffany                   Bahamas                     
  3  Bailey, Gabrielle                Jamaica                     
  4  Blackman, Kieanne                Tri & Tob                   
  5  Halstead, Kemisha                Curacao                     
  6  Derosa, Tiara                    Bermuda                     
  7  Richards, Fiona                  Jamaica                     
  8  Bannais, Adelaide                Martinique                  
  9  Barnes, Lacee                    Cayman Islands              
 10  Harris, Laquell                  Bahamas                     
 
Cayman's Lamar Reid has finished 11th in the U-18 boys long jump finals flight #2
  1  Erasmus, Luis Aimar              Aruba                       
  2  Wilson, Terrol                   Jamaica                     
  3  Antoine, Jaydon                  Tri & Tob                   
  4  Noble, Sheldon                   A & B                       
  5  Wills, Safin                     Jamaica                     
  6  Miller, Shaun                    Bahamas                     
  7  Hypolite, Leon                   Dominica                    
  8  Callender, Ondre                 Barbados                    
  9  Ogarro, Taeco                    A & B                       
 10  Dill, Mikal                      Bermuda                     
 11  Reid, Lamar                      Cayman Islands    

Cayman's Jevon Christian Watler finished 8th in the U-18 boys long jump finals flight #1


  1  Bernabela, Jaden                 Curacao                     
  2  Salomé, Lou-Emmanuel             Guadeloupe                  
  3  Whymns, Denvaughn                Bahamas                     
  4  Aurelise, Deve                   French Guiana               
  5  Browne, Dimetre                  St Kitts & Nev.             
  6  Joseph, Korie                    Grenada                     
  7  Browne, Tremaine                 Guyan                       
  8  Watler-Christian, Jevon          Cayman Islands              
  9  Jean, Andreson                   Anguilla                    
 10  Cruickshank, Aaron               Tri & Tob

