Weigh in’s for UFC 210 in Buffalo New York tomorrow evening saw some tense moments as Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier made two attempts to make the 205 pound maximum.

Cormier first stepped to the scale and weighed in at 206.5, 1.5 pounds over the limit.

Cormier then left the stage, only to re-emerge and somehow making the 205 weight limit, while gripping a towel in front of him, shifting his weight.

