Vaccination week begins in the Americas

April 24, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

This week is recognised as vaccination week for all countries in the Americas region.

The event is celebrated from 22nd to 29th April and the Codename for this year (2017) is #getvax to celebrate a healthy tomorrow.

In a press release Premier and Minister of Health Alden McLaughlin stressed how key vaccinations are to living healthier lives.

“I cannot over-emphasise the importance of vaccinations to prevent deadly and debilitating diseases. during the past several decades the simple and cost-effective process of immunisation has undoubtedly saved countless lives,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

Vaccination Week began in 2003 in the Americas and since then 640 million people of all ages have been vaccinated.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

