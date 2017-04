It’s not everyday you get the chance to play in a bouncing castle as an adult but when you do it’s better when you have a chance to win $500.

It was the Z99 volley bounce event on Seven Mile beach and two lucky winners took home that cash prize for winning the two-on-two volleyball competition in a bouncing castle.

The winning duo was Adrian Jackson and David Wood who said it took real skill to play in bouncy conditions.

