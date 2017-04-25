Volleyball: Cuba wins big at Norceca

It was double the gold for Cuba, as both their women’s and men’s teams finished in first place at the 9th Norceca Volleyball Tournament on Public Beach this past weekend.

Cayman’s women’s team of Illean Powery and Taylor Burrowes finished 8th while Marissa Harrison and Stefania Gandolfi finished 10th.

For the men, David Wood and Casey Santamaria went winless for the tournament, finishing 12th.

Cuba only lost 3 total sets between them the entire tournament.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

