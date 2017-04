David Wood and Casey Santamaria looked to get their first win of the day for Cayman over Puerto Rico, while Stefania Gandolfi and Marissa Harrison battled it out with Costa Rica in the day one of the Norceca Beach Volleyball tournament at Public Beach.

Illean Powery and Taylor Burrowes secured an early win over Trinidad and Tobago 21-14 and 21-18.

