In week 6 of the co-ed Flag Football league, Michael Swaby threw a touchdown pass to Brett Eden to help the NCB Islanders beat Kirk Freeport, while Martina Bodden’s pick 6 sealed Maples win over Go Flag Yourself and Shenel Gall’s rushing TD helped Burger Shack continue their 4-year win streak.
-
Share This!
Week 6: Flag Football
April 3, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Tennis: Federer’s hot streak continues in Miami
April 3, 2017
Sports
Top 5 Plays of the Week
April 2, 2017
Sports
Football: FA Cup draw revealed
March 31, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.