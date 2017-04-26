West Bay South candidates talk issues at forum

West Bay South voters heard from all four of the constituency’s candidates at John Gray Memorial Church.

Incumbent MLA Tara Rivers faced her challengers, independents Burns Rankin and Laura Young, and CDP candidate John Jefferson, Jr. Monday night (24 April).

One question: what requirements should exist for those seeking Cayman status?

“Persons who want to take on that right, they must also have an appreciation want to be able to demonstrate further integration and respect for the community,” said Ms. Rivers.

“When they gets in here and become Caymanian, they want to change, they want to bring their culture, they want to tell you what you should do,” said Mr. Rankin.

“Many individuals will get the status based on the number of years of community service when in fact they are never going to do it again once they receive the status,” said Ms. Young.

“The area that we should be encouraging people to come here from, is the area of retirees, people who have money.

Another question: how would the candidates stamp out child sexual abuse?

“We need to work with the department of social services to ensure there is early intervention into these homes,” said Ms. Young.

“I would definitely increase the sentences, and I’m talking mandatory minimums, so anyone who touches a child will pay for it, big time,” said Mr. Jefferson.

“That is not tolerable in our community. If we turn a blind eye to our neighbor, our neighbors neighbor, we are just as bad as the perpetrators themselves,” said Ms. Rivers.

“Zero tolerance, 25 years to life, prison budget cut by 50% so your family has to feed you,” said Mr. Rankin. “It’s no more boneless USDA choice, no more pizza, no more Haagen-Dazs ice cream,” said Mr. Rankin.

The candidates also shared their positions on cruise berthing, Dart’s 5-star development plans north of Tiki beach, and renovations to the West Bay police station.

Chamber forums continue Wednesday (26 April) in the constituency of Red Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

