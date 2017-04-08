A 30-year-old West Bay man is arrested under suspicion of drunk driving after crashing into a wall this morning (April 7.)
The crash occurred around 4 am at Sunset Point North West Road in West Bay.
Police tell us the home owner called 911 after in the maroon Honda CRV crashed into the wall.
The 30-year-old was the only person in the vehicle at the time.
He escaped with minor injuries. He had abrasions to face.
Investigations into the crash are under continuing.
West Bayer arrested after crash
