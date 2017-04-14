Woman stabbed, suspect held

A woman continues to recover tonight after she was stabbed last night in George Town.

Police say the woman entered the George Town Police station around 8.30pm with chop wounds to her arm and body.

The woman was treated at the station before being taken to the Cayman Islands hospital.

Officers then went to the George Town post office where the incident allegedly occurred, there they confronted a knife-wielding suspect and arrested him after a foot chase.

He remains in police custody.

The woman is warded in stable condition. The Criminal Investigation Department is investigating.

