Young musician of the year

April 7, 2017
Philipp Richter
Those at the Prospect Playhouse witnessed first hand, the talent of young musicians in the Cayman Islands.

The 10th annual Butterfield young musician of the year awards took place this past Saturday, showcasing 10 performers who specialize in different areas of music, from vocal, to piano, strings and woodwind instruments.

“Amazing, I feel like I put so much hard work into this and I just gave it my all and there were some parts where every single musician just worried but you just always have to overcome it and you just play what you feel,” said Young Musician of the Year, Marcos Bertran

Over 100 people were in attendance.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

