11 protected lands nominees headed to cabinet

May 4, 2017
Joe Avary
Eleven of twelve lands nominated for protection under the National Conservation Law are now on their way to cabinet for consideration.

Wednesday, the National Conservation Council weighed around 200 responses gathered during the 90-day consultation period, the overwhelming majority of which were in favor of protection. The areas are crown land, save for three small portions.

“The private land owners that are being asked if they would participate in protected areas have all indicated that they are willing and interested parties, so the next stage is to complete the negotiations with them,” said NCC Chair Christine Rose-Smyth.

One nominated land, the crown East Interior in Little Cayman, was held up after a clerical error sent adjacent landowner notification to the wrong address.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

