11 protected lands nominees headed to cabinet

Eleven of twelve lands nominated for protection under the National Conservation Law are now on their way to cabinet for consideration.

Wednesday, the National Conservation Council weighed around 200 responses gathered during the 90-day consultation period, the overwhelming majority of which were in favor of protection. The areas are crown land, save for three small portions.

“The private land owners that are being asked if they would participate in protected areas have all indicated that they are willing and interested parties, so the next stage is to complete the negotiations with them,” said NCC Chair Christine Rose-Smyth.

One nominated land, the crown East Interior in Little Cayman, was held up after a clerical error sent adjacent landowner notification to the wrong address.

