11th annual science fair

Students from all across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac brought their theories and experiments to the ark in Camana Bay for the 11th annual Dr. Bill Hrudy science fair.

Cayman 27 brings you some of the budding scientists from the event.

“My question was, is it possible to make an earthquake proof building , in my research I found out no you cannot make it earthquake proof, but you can make it earthquake resistant,” said Justin Spencer from QuadSquad.

“And what it does, the brain sends signals to the body and it sends a vibration and then with that vibration, it vibrates the heart which causes the heart to start beating to that,” said Ezrie Tibbetts from Triple C School.

“Find out with different types of water in the North Sound affect the sound, when you put your finger around the ring of the glass,” said Enzo Subiotto, from Cayman Prep & High school.

“We were trying to find the best way to purify salt water, in the end of it we found out that a distillation method, using copper wire , a kettle pot, a cork, and a heating plate, would in fact produce the purest water that is closest to the reverse osmosis that we use here on the island,” said Cristin Jackson from Grace Christian Academy.

112 students participated in the event and 78 projects were registered.

