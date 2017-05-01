C3 Pure Fibre
1st permanent residency applications approved under “new” system

May 14, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

For the first time, permanent residence has been granted under the amended system.

Two PR applicants who took their respective matters to court had their applications approved on Wednesday (10 May), according to an e-mail from law firm HSM. These are believed to be the first two applications approved under the amendments made to the points system by Government in 2013.

“This is an extremely positive development and confirms that whatever barriers may have stood in the way of processing applications made since 25 October 2013, have now been removed,” attorney Nick Joseph wrote in the e-mail.

HSM officials had a meeting with senior immigration leaders earlier this week and now believe processing of applications will commence shortly.

It’s believed the nearly three-and-a-half year impasse on PR application processing since changes were made to the points system created a backlog of more than 1,000 applicants.

Click here to post a comment
