2015 fire victims ready for new home

It was almost a year ago when a Bodden Town family lost their home to a fire and now they are almost ready to move in.

The house was completely burnt down and after assistance from multiple sources in the community the structure stands once again.

Political hopeful Matthew Leslie organised the efforts to re-build the house and said the family is on the verge of moving in.

“Right now the family is travelling in the US to do some simple house shopping for stuff that they need for here. The house itself is completed it’s just a couple little cosmetics that needs to be done then hopefully we can get some good people to come out and help landscape the yard and finish fill this and fix it up,” Mr. Leslie said.

Mr. Leslie said 20-thousand dollars is still required to finalise the home and he said Arch and Godfrey assisted with the windows while Frank Hall assisted with the building.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

