2017’s Atlantic storm names

The World Meteorological Society has released this year’s list of storm names for the Atlantic basin:

Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

Two storms from 2016’s hurricane season were so deadly and destructive, their names were retired from the six year cycle of storm names.

Matthew, which caused 585 deaths last year, mostly in Haiti, and Otto, which killed 18 in Central America, will be replaced with Martin and Owen.

