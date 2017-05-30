C3 Pure Fibre
2017’s Atlantic storm names

May 29, 2017
Joe Avary
The World Meteorological Society has released this year’s list of storm names for the Atlantic basin:

Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

Two storms from 2016’s hurricane season were so deadly and destructive, their names were retired from the six year cycle of storm names.

Matthew, which caused 585 deaths last year, mostly in Haiti, and Otto, which killed 18 in Central America, will be replaced with Martin and Owen.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

