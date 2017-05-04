4 charged after police raids

Four people have been charged for drug offences relating to a pair of joint Police and Customs operations last week.

A 46-year old Jamaican man faces charges of possession of ganja, possession of ganja with intent, importation of ganja and illegal landing.

He was arrested following a raid at a residence on Marina Drive, where police say they recovered a significant quantity of ganja.

In a different matter, a 33-year-old man and two 30-year-old women have been charged relating to an operation on Watershed Circle.

The Savannah man is charged with two counts of possession of ganja, two counts of possession with intent, one count of consumption and one count of possession of a utensil.

The women both have been charged with one count of possession and one count of possession with intent.

All four made their respective initial court appearances Thursday (25 May).

