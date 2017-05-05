C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

5th Cayman Islands shipping summit underway

May 1, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The 5th annual Cayman Islands shipping summit is underway.

The 2-day conference features leaders in the shipping and yachting industries.

Keynote speakers will explore trade patterns affecting shipping, maritime infrastructure and more.

The event aims to build on Cayman’s reputation as a prime maritime business hub.

“We still love the sea, and all it means to us. And while technological advances have modernised the field, we in this room gratefully acknowledge that maritime is both our history and our future,” said Minister of Commerce Wayne Panton.

The conference continues tomorrow, where panelists will discuss marine pollution laws, or lack thereof, and protecting the marine environment.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: