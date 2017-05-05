C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

5th Maritime conference discusses marine protection

May 2, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Doing profitable business in the Cayman Islands while balancing conservation efforts for marine protection was one of areas explored on day two of the 5th annual Maritime conference.

Legal experts and those in the Maritime industry gathered at the Marriott to discuss what more the Caribbean can do to protect the marine environment.

Minister of Financial Services the Hon. Wayne Panton said protecting Cayman’s seas while following the international framework of MARPOL will ensure the prevention of significant damage caused by pollution.

“We have enough issues today you know with plastic that is covering the oceans that wash up on our shores and then we have to spend time cleaning up the beaches it would be even worse if we had something like an oil spill that you know could create an environmental disaster and an economic disaster for us at the same time,” Mr. Panton explained.

On day one of the forum panelists discussed ideas on evolving Cayman’s maritime industry to attract more foreign companies to our shores.

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: