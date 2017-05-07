C3 Pure Fibre
7-year-old held for ganja as police respond to 230 weekend incidents

May 1, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police over the weekend responded to 230 incidents between 6 a.m. Friday (29 April) through 6 a.m. Monday (1 May), calling it a busy weekend in a statement to local media.

The RCIPS says it executed nine arrest warrants and made 14 arrests during that time.

Among the incidents, four juveniles between the ages of 7-12 years old were taken into custody as police responded to a report of ganja smoking near Ed Bush field, in West Bay. Police say two of the four were released into the custody of their parents and the other two were arrested and booked for possession and consuming ganja.

One Cayman Brac man also was arrested for wounding after police say there was an incident where two men were stabbed and struck by a hammer.

Police also arrested one person and prosecuted nine others during an event Sunday (30 April) that attracted motorcycle enthusiasts.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

