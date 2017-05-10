Accused police vandal claims officer tried to kill him

The man police say criminally attacked a police officer by damaging his private vehicle says the officer tried to kill him.

Elvert McFarlane made his initial court appearance today.

He’s charged with damage to property and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Police say he threatened and vandalized a car belonging to police constable Darren Kirchman two days after the officer turned around to follow a speeding car that eventually caused a two-car crash that killed four people.

Mister McFarlane told the court, “he’s always after me and tried to kill me.”

Magistrate Valdis Foldats then stopped Mr. McFarlane and suggested he consult with free legal counsel provided by the court.

Mister McFarlane was released on police bail following his arrest.

Magistrate Foldats told the court he was surprised the suspect was released on police bail before adding, “If it was me, he wouldn’t have received bail.”

Crown counsel Neil Kumar applied for conditions to be imposed on Mr. McFarlane’s bail, prompting Magistrate Voldats to question why the Crown asked for conditions when the police could have imposed them straight away.

Mister McFarlane’s representation agreed to have Mr. McFarlane check in with police, not to contact constable Kirchman nor go to his residence and Mr. McFarlane must reside at his current address.

He is due to reappear in court on 16 May.

