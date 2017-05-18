Animal abuse thrust into spotlight after pregnant dog burnt

The president of PAWS Animal Rescue told Cayman 27 he wants to hear what the current crop of political hopefuls have to say about animal cruelty.

This weekend’s case of a pregnant dog being set on fire in North Side, allegedly at the hands of a teenager, has thrust the topic back into the spotlight with just seven days until election Wednesday. (24 May)

According to RCIPS end of year statistics for 2016, animal cruelty offences saw a 40% increase over the previous year.

“The buck has to stop, and there isn’t a single person talking about animal abuse on the island,” said Guiseppe Gatta. “We are on the campaign trail, I haven’t heard a single person mention anything, what they are going to do about animal abuse and animal neglect on the island.”

Some candidates are already weighing in. George Town West candidate Dennie Warren, Jr. addressed animal abuse on Wednesday morning’s Cayman Crosstalk.

Others, like Prospect candidate Matthew Leslie and Savannah candidate Kent McTaggart have taken to social media with their views on the issue.

