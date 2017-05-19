April air arrivals figures numbers shatter all-time record

New tourism statistics show that more visitors arrived by air this April than any other April in the country’s history.

38,927 visitors touched down for their slice of Cayman Kindness last month, 12% over 2016’s totals, and shattering the previous record, set in 2015, by almost 3,000 visitors.

“We are on par of where we were for the best four months we’ve ever had in this country, which was 2015, so we are right where we are to having the best four months of air arrivals, stay-over visitors, that we’ve ever had,” said Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell.

Mr. Kirkconnell said with Southwest Airlines coming online next month, along with new room stock from the Kimpton and Margaritaville, stayover tourism is looking good for the future.

