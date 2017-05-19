C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Elections
News

April air arrivals figures numbers shatter all-time record

May 18, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

New tourism statistics show that more visitors arrived by air this April than any other April in the country’s history.

38,927 visitors touched down for their slice of Cayman Kindness last month, 12% over 2016’s totals, and shattering the previous record, set in 2015, by almost 3,000 visitors.

“We are on par of where we were for the best four months we’ve ever had in this country, which was 2015, so we are right where we are to having the best four months of air arrivals, stay-over visitors, that we’ve ever had,” said Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell. 

Mr. Kirkconnell said with Southwest Airlines coming online next month, along with new room stock from the Kimpton and Margaritaville, stayover tourism is looking good for the future. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: