Archer calls for unity

May 29, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Former Finance Minister Marco Archer, in a Facebook post, called on the country to pray for unity.
Mr Archer, thanked his supporters for their support in his bid for the George Town Central constituency, and urged the country to continue to pray for elected members in the formation of the new administration.

He said in his video message, “Please continue to pray for our country, pray for our elected members so they can form a Government. At this time we need everyone to come together, we need to restore the strength and unity within the Cayman Islands, so please pray for them.”
Meanwhile defeated CDP George Town South candidate Mike Adam also addressed Cayman’s quagmire in a Facebook post today.
As he thanked supporters he called for elected members to do what’s best for Cayman.
“In our current situation, I can only pray that wisdom will prevail in the formation of our new government and the best interests of our people will always be paramount in moving the country forward. We must hold our individual representatives accountable and ensure they do so.”

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

