Banana’s shooting suspect in court

To the courts, where the 21-year old man police say was involved in last week’s shooting outside Banana’s restaurant made his initial appearance.

Luciano Martinez, of George Town, appeared in summary court today charged with attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause actual bodily harm and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mr. Martinez’s lawyer, Dennis Brady, applied for bail, he says Mr. Martinez may lose his job if remanded, he also claimed attempts were made on Mr. Martinez’s life on three separate occasions.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Patrick Moran asked for the case to be moved to Grand Court. Bail was denied.

Mr. Martinez will appear in Grand Court on 19th May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

