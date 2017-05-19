Bodden Town residents concerns: Police send reinforcements.

The recent spike in burglaries in the Bodden Town area has left residents on edge. Victims say the upsurge is a worrying sign of the times, while police say trends with these types of crimes move from district to district.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“The fact that someone can enter my home and take the keys, they could do anything to me, to my family and literally I would be helpless,” said victim, Royando Ancel.

It’s a thought that Royando Ancel tries to forget after his Bodden Town home was broken into and his car stolen.

“Yeah they actually came inside the house, break in and enter in and take the keys,” said Royando Ancel.

Mr. Ancel says he has lived in the Cayman Islands for 19 years, nine of those in Bodden Town, and he has never had an incident like this happen to him before.

“Our youths need to be more inclined in a level of education that they can have a level of achievement in life that they can move onto,” said Royando Ancel.

His was one of several homes burglarized in recent weeks, he says the community feels unsafe, the police say more than half the burglaries in the month of May were in the Bodden Town district.

“We put extra resources into Bodden Town, I put a whole team of detectives back into Bodden Town to deal with this matter, we will be doing extra patrols,” said Detective Superintendent, Peter Lansdown.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown says this type of crime occurs in cycles.

“Previously had high crime in West Bay, that seems to have slowed down, we’ve had high crime in George town, that has definitely slowed down at the moment we’ve got a problem in Bodden Town,”said Detective Superintendent, Peter Lansdown.

Detective Lansdown believes two different groups of people are committing these burglaries, an older crowd who are believed to be more focused on obtaining goods and cash to live from and feed drug habits, and the others are persuing a life of crime.

“We’re having youngsters that are committing residential burglaries and stealing cars we seem to realize and then they are to commit other crimes,” said Detective Superintendent, Peter Lansdown.

Mr. Ancel had a bible in his car when it was stolen and hopes the thieves read it and will change their ways.

“I hope you read it and I hope the words you get from it change your life,” said Royando Ancel.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

