Bodden urges clean campaign

With 14 days left to the 24th May polls Progressives candidate Heather Bodden is urging fellow LA hopefuls to keep it clean.

Mrs Bodden made the call last night as the Progressives bandwagon rolled into Hirst road.

At last night’s meeting the Progressives introduced their Newlands candidate Hon. Wayne Panton along with Mrs Bodden who is running in Savannah.

With the campaign rising to fever pitch Mrs Bodden says she won’t engage in gutter politics and is urging others to do the same.

“We’re all Caymanian and must be more kindhearted to each other, once this campaigning is over we all have to remain living amongst each other so when you speak, don’t mud-slinging or speak evil against each other it is not going to get any of us anywhere,” Mrs Bodden said.

Progressives founder Hon. Kurt Tibbetts endorsed the candidates and Bodden Town candidates Maxine Bodden-Robinson and Hon. Osbourne Bodden were on hand to show their support for their colleagues.

