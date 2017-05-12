C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: Cayman 2-0 for England tour

May 11, 2017
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Darial and Hopkin Ebanks both fought at the London Marriott Hotel over last weekend in London, England.

Darial Ebanks scored a three round win in a decision over Peacock Boxing and AIBA semi-finalist Shaj Imran, and was awarded fight of the night.

Head coach Ryan Barrett said the fight started fast and both fighters were throwing massive bombs but Dariel’s classic body shots and uppercuts really took their toll on Imran and slowed him down which is where Dariel just took control.

Hopkin Ebanks also won in a three round decision against Horseshoe Boxing’s Joe Drury of Swindon.

Coach Barrett says Hopkin outclassed the highly talented Drury, who was expected to beat Ebanks, almost forcing a stoppage in the last round.

Both boxers will fight again this weekend in a boxing event in Exeter, England.

